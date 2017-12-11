UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 373 (J. Raval 84, C. de Grandhomme 58; S. Gabriel 4-119) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 215-8) K. Brathwaite c Southee b de Grandhomme 66 K. Powell c Blundell b Southee 0 S. Hetmyer c&b Boult 28 S. Hope c Taylor b Southee 15 R. Chase b de Grandhomme 12 S. Ambris hit wkt b Boult 2 S. Dowrich c&b Wagner 35 R. Reifer not out 23 K. Roach c Boult b Wagner 17 M. Cummins b Boult 15 S. Gabriel b Boult 0 Extras (b-1 w-7) 8 Total (all out, 66.5 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Powell,2-46 S. Hetmyer,3-90 S. Hope,4-112 R. Chase,5-117 S. Ambris,6-135 K. Brathwaite,7-169 S. Dowrich,8-204 K. Roach,9-221 M. Cummins,10-221 S. Gabriel Bowling T. Southee 19 - 9 - 34 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 20.5 - 5 - 73 - 4(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 12 - 1 - 40 - 2 N. Wagner 15 - 2 - 73 - 2 New Zealand 2nd innings J. Raval c&b Cummins 4 T. Latham lbw b Reifer 22 K. Williamson b Cummins 54 R. Taylor not out 107 H. Nicholls c Dowrich b Cummins 5 M. Santner c Ambris b Chase 26 C. de Grandhomme lbw b Gabriel 22 T. Blundell c K. Powell b Gabriel 1 N. Wagner c S. Hope b Chase 8 T. Southee not out 22 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-12 w-2) 20 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 77.4 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Raval,2-42 T. Latham,3-100 K. Williamson,4-111 H. Nicholls,5-161 M. Santner,6-212 C. de Grandhomme,7-235 T. Blundell,8-257 N. Wagner Did not bat: T. Boult Bowling S. Gabriel 15 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-8) K. Roach 6 - 1 - 28 - 0(nb-1) M. Cummins 17 - 1 - 69 - 3(nb-2 w-1) R. Reifer 13 - 1 - 52 - 1(nb-1 w-1) K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 33 - 0 R. Chase 17.4 - 1 - 51 - 2 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 444 runs) K. Brathwaite not out 13 K. Powell c Southee b Boult 0 S. Hetmyer c Wagner b Southee 15 S. Hope not out 1 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 8 overs) 30 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Powell,2-27 S. Hetmyer To bat: R. Chase, S. Ambris, S. Dowrich, R. Reifer, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling T. Southee 4 - 0 - 18 - 1 T. Boult 4 - 0 - 11 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad