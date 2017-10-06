FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 6, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 11 days

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates 
Sri Lanka 1st innings    
Dimuth Karunaratne            not out                   133 
Kaushal Silva                 c S. Ahmed b Shah         27  
Sadheera Samarawickreme       c&b Amir              38  
Kusal Mendis                  c Shafiq b Shah           1   
Dinesh Chandimal              not out                   49  
Extras                        (lb-1 nb-4 w-1)           6   
Total                         (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 254 
Fall of wickets: 1-63 K. Silva,2-131 S. Samarawickreme,3-136 K. Mendis
To bat: N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage, N. Pradeep
Bowling                  
Mohammad Amir                 16.3 - 5 - 59 - 1             
Mohammad Abbas                18 - 5 - 48 - 0(nb-1)         
Wahab Riaz                    13 - 5 - 25 - 0(nb-3)         
Yasir Shah                    29.3 - 5 - 90 - 2             
Asad Shafiq                   8 - 1 - 16 - 0(w-1)           
Haris Sohail                  5 - 1 - 15 - 0                
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                       
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                      
Match referee: Andy Pycroft

