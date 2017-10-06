UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne not out 133 Kaushal Silva c S. Ahmed b Shah 27 Sadheera Samarawickreme c&b Amir 38 Kusal Mendis c Shafiq b Shah 1 Dinesh Chandimal not out 49 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-63 K. Silva,2-131 S. Samarawickreme,3-136 K. Mendis To bat: N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage, N. Pradeep Bowling Mohammad Amir 16.3 - 5 - 59 - 1 Mohammad Abbas 18 - 5 - 48 - 0(nb-1) Wahab Riaz 13 - 5 - 25 - 0(nb-3) Yasir Shah 29.3 - 5 - 90 - 2 Asad Shafiq 8 - 1 - 16 - 0(w-1) Haris Sohail 5 - 1 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Andy Pycroft