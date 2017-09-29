UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Potchefstroom, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 298-1) D. Elgar c M. Haque b M. Rahman 199 A. Markram run out (Sa. Rahman, M. Hasan) 97 H. Amla c M. Hasan b Sh. Islam 137 T. Bavuma not out 31 F. du Plessis not out 26 Extras (lb-4 w-2) 6 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 146 overs) 496 Fall of wickets: 1-196 A. Markram,2-411 H. Amla,3-445 D. Elgar Did not bat: Q. de Kock, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, D. Olivier Bowling Mustafizur Rahman 27 - 2 - 98 - 1(w-1) Shafiul Islam 25 - 5 - 74 - 1(w-1) Mehidy Hasan 56 - 4 - 178 - 0 Taskin Ahmed 26 - 5 - 88 - 0 Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 24 - 0 Mominul Haque 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Sabbir Rahman 5 - 1 - 15 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings Liton Das c Amla b M. Morkel 25 Imrul Kayes c Markram b Rabada 7 Mominul Haque not out 28 Mushfiqur Rahim c Markram b Maharaj 44 Tamim Iqbal not out 22 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 34 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-36 L. Das,3-103 M. Rahim To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Islam Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 34 - 1 K. Rabada 9 - 2 - 23 - 1 K. Maharaj 11 - 3 - 38 - 1 D. Olivier 5 - 1 - 27 - 0 A. Phehlukwayo 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle