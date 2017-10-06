UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Rahim b Roy 113 A. Markram b R. Hossain 143 H. Amla not out 89 T. Bavuma c Das b Roy 7 F. du Plessis not out 62 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-7) 14 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 428 Fall of wickets: 1-243 D. Elgar,2-276 A. Markram,3-288 T. Bavuma To bat: Q. de Kock, A. Phehlukwayo, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Olivier Bowling Mushfiqur Rahim 18 - 3 - 78 - 0(nb-1 w-5) Subashis Roy 20 - 2 - 85 - 2(w-1) Rubel Hossain 18 - 1 - 91 - 1(w-1) Soumya Sarkar 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 Taijul Islam 19 - 0 - 98 - 0 Mahmudullah 7 - 2 - 27 - 0 Mominul Haque 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Sabbir Rahman 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle