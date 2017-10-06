FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
#Cricket News
October 6, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings   
D. Elgar                        c Rahim b Roy             113 
A. Markram                      b R. Hossain              143 
H. Amla                         not out                   89  
T. Bavuma                       c Das b Roy               7   
F. du Plessis                   not out                   62  
Extras                          (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-7)       14  
Total                           (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 428 
Fall of wickets: 1-243 D. Elgar,2-276 A. Markram,3-288 T. Bavuma
To bat: Q. de Kock, A. Phehlukwayo, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Olivier
Bowling                    
Mushfiqur Rahim                 18 - 3 - 78 - 0(nb-1 w-5)     
Subashis Roy                    20 - 2 - 85 - 2(w-1)          
Rubel Hossain                   18 - 1 - 91 - 1(w-1)          
Soumya Sarkar                   5 - 0 - 21 - 0                
Taijul Islam                    19 - 0 - 98 - 0               
Mahmudullah                     7 - 2 - 27 - 0                
Mominul Haque                   1 - 0 - 6 - 0                 
Sabbir Rahman                   2 - 0 - 16 - 0                
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                        
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                     
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

