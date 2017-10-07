FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
October 7, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 10 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Saturday in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 428-3)
D. Elgar                        c Rahim b Roy                       113 
A. Markram                      b R. Hossain                        143 
H. Amla                         b Roy                               132 
T. Bavuma                       c Das b Roy                         7   
F. du Plessis                   not out                             135 
Q. de Kock                      not out                             28  
Extras                          (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-8)                 15  
Total                           (for 4 wickets declared, 120 overs) 573 
Fall of wickets: 1-243 D. Elgar,2-276 A. Markram,3-288 T. Bavuma,4-535 H. Amla
Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Olivier
Bowling                    
Mustafizur Rahman               25 - 3 - 113 - 0(nb-1 w-2)              
Subashis Roy                    29 - 3 - 118 - 3(w-1)                   
Rubel Hossain                   22 - 1 - 113 - 1(w-1)                   
Soumya Sarkar                   5 - 0 - 21 - 0                          
Taijul Islam                    27 - 0 - 145 - 0                        
Mahmudullah                     9 - 2 - 35 - 0                          
Mominul Haque                   1 - 0 - 6 - 0                           
Sabbir Rahman                   2 - 0 - 16 - 0                          
Bangladesh 1st innings     
Imrul Kayes                     c de Kock b Rabada                  26  
Soumya Sarkar                   b Rabada                            9   
Mominul Haque                   c de Kock b Olivier                 4   
Mushfiqur Rahim                 c Bavuma b Olivier                  7   
Mahmudullah                     c de Kock b Parnell                 4   
Liton Das                       c du Plessis b Rabada               70  
Sabbir Rahman                   c Parnell b Rabada                  0   
Taijul Islam                    b Olivier                           12  
Rubel Hossain                   b Rabada                            10  
Mustafizur Rahman               c Markram b Maharaj                 0   
Subashis Roy                    not out                             2   
Extras                          (lb-3)                              3   
Total                           (all out, 42.5 overs)               147 
Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Sarkar,2-26 M. Haque,3-36 M. Rahim,4-49 Mahmudullah,5-61 I. Kayes,6-65 Sa. Rahman,7-115 T. Islam,8-143 L. Das,9-143 M. Rahman,10-147 R. Hossain
Bowling                    
K. Rabada                       13.5 - 4 - 33 - 5                       
D. Olivier                      12 - 3 - 40 - 3                         
W. Parnell                      7 - 1 - 36 - 1                          
K. Maharaj                      5 - 2 - 7 - 1                           
A. Phehlukwayo                  5 - 1 - 28 - 0                          
Bangladesh 2nd innings     
Imrul Kayes                     not out                             6   
Soumya Sarkar                   not out                             1   
Extras                                                              0   
Total                           (for no loss, 1.2 overs)            7   
Fall of wickets:
To bat: M. Haque, M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, S. Rahman, L. Das, T. Islam, R. Hossain, M. Rahman, S. Roy
Bowling                    
K. Rabada                       1 - 0 - 6 - 0                           
D. Olivier                      0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0                         
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                                
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                                  
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                               
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

