UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka India 1st innings S. Dhawan c Chandimal b Pushpakumara 119 L. Rahul c Karunaratne b Pushpakumara 85 C. Pujara c Mathews b Sandakan 8 V. Kohli c Karunaratne b Sandakan 42 A. Rahane b Pushpakumara 17 R. Ashwin c Dickwella b V. Fernando 31 W. Saha not out 13 H. Pandya not out 1 Extras (b-6 lb-5 nb-2) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-188 L. Rahul,2-219 S. Dhawan,3-229 C. Pujara,4-264 A. Rahane,5-296 V. Kohli,6-322 R. Ashwin To bat: K. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling Vishwa Fernando 19 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-1) Lahiru Kumara 15 - 1 - 67 - 0 Dimuth Karunaratne 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Dilruwan Perera 8 - 1 - 36 - 0(nb-1) Lakshan Sandakan 25 - 2 - 84 - 2 Malinda Pushpakumara 18 - 2 - 40 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Richie Richardson