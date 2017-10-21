FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 21, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 4 days

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
West Indies 1st innings   
K. Brathwaite                  c Chakabva b Jarvis       3   
K. Powell                      c Ervine b Cremer         56  
K. Hope                        c Chakabva b Mire         16  
S. Hope                        not out                   90  
R. Chase                       c Ervine b Raza           31  
J. Blackwood                   st Chakabva b Cremer      1   
S. Dowrich                     c H. Masakadza b Williams 11  
J. Holder                      lbw b Williams            8   
D. Bishoo                      c Ervine b Williams       0   
K. Roach                       lbw b Cremer              0   
S. Gabriel                     c Ervine b Cremer         0   
Extras                         (b-3)                     3   
Total                          (all out, 82.5 overs)     219 
Fall of wickets: 1-14 K. Brathwaite,2-35 K. Hope,3-110 K. Powell,4-174 R. Chase,5-179 J. Blackwood,6-202 S. Dowrich,7-212 J. Holder,8-218 D. Bishoo,9-219 K. Roach,10-219 S. Gabriel
Bowling                   
K. Jarvis                      14 - 2 - 40 - 1               
C. Mpofu                       14 - 4 - 28 - 0               
S. Mire                        7 - 0 - 22 - 1                
G. Cremer                      23.5 - 3 - 64 - 4             
S. Raza                        11 - 1 - 42 - 1               
S. Williams                    13 - 4 - 20 - 3               
Zimbabwe 1st innings      
H. Masakadza                   not out                   0   
S. Mire                        not out                   17  
Extras                         (lb-2)                    2   
Total                          (for no loss, 5 overs)    19  
Fall of wickets:
To bat: B. Taylor, C. Ervine, S. Williams, S. Raza, M. Waller, R. Chakabva, G. Cremer, K. Jarvis, C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     2 - 1 - 2 - 0                 
J. Holder                      1 - 0 - 9 - 0                 
D. Bishoo                      1 - 1 - 0 - 0                 
R. Chase                       1 - 0 - 6 - 0                 
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                         
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                         
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.