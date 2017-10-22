FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
October 22, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) 
Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 19-0)
H. Masakadza                   c Dowrich b Bishoo        42  
S. Mire                        c K. Brathwaite b Roach   27  
C. Ervine                      lbw b Bishoo              39  
B. Taylor                      c Blackwood b Bishoo      1   
S. Williams                    c Dowrich b Roach         7   
S. Raza                        c Gabriel b Bishoo        6   
M. Waller                      b Holder                  11  
R. Chakabva                    c Chase b Bishoo          12  
G. Cremer                      b Holder                  0   
K. Jarvis                      not out                   2   
C. Mpofu                       c Dowrich b Gabriel       10  
Extras                         (lb-2)                    2   
Total                          (all out, 61.3 overs)     159 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. Mire,2-91 H. Masakadza,3-93 B. Taylor,4-110 S. Williams,5-123 S. Raza,6-133 C. Ervine,7-139 M. Waller,8-147 R. Chakabva,9-147 G. Cremer,10-159 C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     11.3 - 4 - 24 - 1             
J. Holder                      14 - 5 - 25 - 2               
D. Bishoo                      24 - 4 - 79 - 5               
R. Chase                       1 - 0 - 6 - 0                 
K. Roach                       11 - 5 - 23 - 2               
West Indies 2nd innings   
K. Brathwaite                  not out                   38  
K. Powell                      b Cremer                  17  
K. Hope                        not out                   32  
Extras                         (b-1)                     1   
Total                          (for 1 wickets, 33 overs) 88  
Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell
To bat: S. Hope, R. Chase, J. Blackwood, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling                   
K. Jarvis                      5 - 1 - 6 - 0                 
C. Mpofu                       3 - 1 - 12 - 0                
S. Williams                    10 - 2 - 19 - 0               
G. Cremer                      9 - 1 - 36 - 1                
S. Raza                        6 - 1 - 14 - 0                
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                         
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                         
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
