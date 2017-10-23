FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 23, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) 
Zimbabwe    1st innings 159 (D. Bishoo 5-79)                             
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 88-1)
K. Brathwaite                  lbw b Raza                   86  
K. Powell                      b Cremer                     17  
K. Hope                        lbw b Jarvis                 43  
S. Hope                        lbw b Jarvis                 44  
R. Chase                       not out                      91  
J. Blackwood                   st Chakabva b Williams       3   
S. Dowrich                     c H. Masakadza b Williams    12  
J. Holder                      c Mpofu b Cremer             24  
D. Bishoo                      c Williams b Cremer          44  
Extras                         (b-3 lb-2)                   5   
Total                          (for 8 wickets, 122.3 overs) 369 
Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell,2-107 K. Hope,3-174 K. Brathwaite,4-211 S. Hope,5-224 J. Blackwood,6-244 S. Dowrich,7-277 J. Holder,8-369 D. Bishoo
To bat: K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling                   
K. Jarvis                      24 - 1 - 66 - 2                  
C. Mpofu                       10 - 3 - 30 - 0                  
S. Williams                    33 - 7 - 90 - 2                  
G. Cremer                      32.3 - 5 - 111 - 3               
S. Raza                        19 - 4 - 53 - 1                  
S. Mire                        2 - 0 - 5 - 0                    
M. Waller                      2 - 0 - 9 - 0                    
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                        
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                            
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                            
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

