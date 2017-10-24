FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 24, 2017

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) 
Zimbabwe    1st innings 159 (D. Bishoo 5-79)                             
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 369-8)
K. Brathwaite                  lbw b Raza                       86  
K. Powell                      b Cremer                         17  
K. Hope                        lbw b Jarvis                     43  
S. Hope                        lbw b Jarvis                     44  
R. Chase                       b Williams                       95  
J. Blackwood                   st Chakabva b Williams           3   
S. Dowrich                     c H. Masakadza b Williams        12  
J. Holder                      c Mpofu b Cremer                 24  
D. Bishoo                      c Williams b Cremer              44  
K. Roach                       b Cremer                         0   
S. Gabriel                     not out                          0   
Extras                         (b-3 lb-2)                       5   
Total                          (all out, 126 overs)             373 
Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell,2-107 K. Hope,3-174 K. Brathwaite,4-211 S. Hope,5-224 J. Blackwood,6-244 S. Dowrich,7-277 J. Holder,8-369 D. Bishoo,9-369 K. Roach,10-373 R. Chase
Bowling                   
K. Jarvis                      24 - 1 - 66 - 2                      
C. Mpofu                       10 - 3 - 30 - 0                      
S. Williams                    35 - 8 - 91 - 3                      
G. Cremer                      34 - 5 - 114 - 4                     
S. Raza                        19 - 4 - 53 - 1                      
S. Mire                        2 - 0 - 5 - 0                        
M. Waller                      2 - 0 - 9 - 0                        
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Target: 434 runs)
H. Masakadza                   c S. Hope b K. Brathwaite        57  
S. Mire                        b Roach                          47  
C. Ervine                      lbw b Bishoo                     18  
B. Taylor                      run out (Dowrich, K. Brathwaite) 73  
S. Williams                    st Dowrich b Bishoo              6   
S. Raza                        c Chase b Bishoo                 30  
M. Waller                      run out (S. Hope)                11  
R. Chakabva                    c&b Chase                    1   
G. Cremer                      c&b Bishoo                   9   
K. Jarvis                      not out                          23  
C. Mpofu                       c K. Powell b Chase              33  
Extras                         (b-5 lb-1 nb-2)                  8   
Total                          (all out, 90.4 overs)            316 
Fall of wickets: 1-99 H. Masakadza,2-109 S. Mire,3-141 C. Ervine,4-155 S. Williams,5-219 S. Raza,6-246 M. Waller,7-249 R. Chakabva,8-253 B. Taylor,9-263 G. Cremer,10-316 C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
K. Roach                       13 - 3 - 34 - 1                      
S. Gabriel                     10 - 2 - 50 - 0(nb-2)                
J. Holder                      12 - 4 - 30 - 0                      
D. Bishoo                      32 - 8 - 105 - 4                     
R. Chase                       13.4 - 2 - 61 - 2                    
K. Brathwaite                  10 - 1 - 30 - 1                      
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                            
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                                
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                                
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                      
Result: West Indies won by 117 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
