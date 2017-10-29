FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 29, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 18 hours

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe 1st innings      
H. Masakadza                   not out                   101 
S. Mire                        c Dowrich b Roach         4   
C. Ervine                      b Gabriel                 0   
B. Taylor                      b Roach                   1   
P. Moor                        b Chase                   52  
S. Raza                        not out                   9   
Extras                         (nb-2)                    2   
Total                          (for 4 wickets, 61 overs) 169 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. Mire,2-11 C. Ervine,3-14 B. Taylor,4-156 P. Moor
Zimbabwe: M. Waller, R. Chakabva, G. Cremer, T. Chisoro, C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     13 - 3 - 37 - 1(nb-1)         
K. Roach                       10 - 4 - 24 - 2(nb-1)         
J. Blackwood                   4 - 1 - 8 - 0                 
J. Holder                      11 - 1 - 28 - 0               
D. Bishoo                      14 - 2 - 46 - 0               
R. Chase                       9 - 1 - 26 - 1                
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Umpire: Simon Fry                                            
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                      
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.