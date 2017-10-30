UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 169-4) H. Masakadza c Dowrich b Bishoo 147 S. Mire c Dowrich b Roach 4 C. Ervine b Gabriel 0 B. Taylor b Roach 1 P. Moor b Chase 52 S. Raza c K. Hope b Gabriel 80 M. Waller b K. Brathwaite 0 R. Chakabva b Bishoo 10 G. Cremer run out (Holder) 11 T. Chisoro lbw b Roach 9 C. Mpofu not out 4 Extras (lb-6 nb-2) 8 Total (all out, 109.1 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. Mire,2-11 C. Ervine,3-14 B. Taylor,4-156 P. Moor,5-246 H. Masakadza,6-248 M. Waller,7-267 R. Chakabva,8-310 S. Raza,9-319 G. Cremer,10-326 T. Chisoro Bowling S. Gabriel 22 - 4 - 64 - 2(nb-1) K. Roach 18.1 - 5 - 44 - 3(nb-1) J. Blackwood 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 J. Holder 16 - 2 - 49 - 0 D. Bishoo 25 - 2 - 82 - 2 R. Chase 14 - 1 - 50 - 1 K. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 23 - 1 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c H. Masakadza b Cremer 32 K. Powell not out 43 D. Bishoo not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-1) 3 Total (for 1 wickets, 49 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-76 K. Brathwaite To bat: K. Hope, S. Hope, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling C. Mpofu 11 - 5 - 17 - 0 S. Mire 4 - 2 - 2 - 0 G. Cremer 12 - 2 - 31 - 1 S. Raza 13 - 6 - 10 - 0 T. Chisoro 9 - 4 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath