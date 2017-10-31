FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 31, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 15 hours

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe 1st innings 326 (H. Masakadza 147, S. Raza 80, P. Moor 52) 
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 78-1)
K. Brathwaite                  c H. Masakadza b Cremer    32  
K. Powell                      c Ervine b Mpofu           90  
D. Bishoo                      c&b Raza               23  
K. Hope                        lbw b Raza                 1   
S. Hope                        b Raza                     40  
R. Chase                       lbw b Raza                 32  
J. Blackwood                   c Cremer b Raza            5   
S. Dowrich                     not out                    75  
J. Holder                      not out                    71  
Extras                         (b-2 lb-2 nb-1)            5   
Total                          (for 7 wickets, 150 overs) 374 
Fall of wickets: 1-76 K. Brathwaite,2-131 D. Bishoo,3-135 K. Hope,4-163 K. Powell,5-219 R. Chase,6-225 J. Blackwood,7-230 S. Hope
To bat: K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling                   
C. Mpofu                       21 - 7 - 46 - 1                
S. Mire                        5 - 2 - 5 - 0(nb-1)            
G. Cremer                      43 - 7 - 134 - 1               
S. Raza                        43 - 12 - 82 - 5               
T. Chisoro                     34 - 7 - 94 - 0                
H. Masakadza                   4 - 1 - 9 - 0                  
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
Umpire: Simon Fry                                             
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                       
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
