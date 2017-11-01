FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
November 1, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Wednesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe 1st innings 326 (H. Masakadza 147, S. Raza 80, P. Moor 52) 
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 374-7)
K. Brathwaite                  c H. Masakadza b Cremer   32  
K. Powell                      c Ervine b Mpofu          90  
D. Bishoo                      c&b Raza              23  
K. Hope                        lbw b Raza                1   
S. Hope                        b Raza                    40  
R. Chase                       lbw b Raza                32  
J. Blackwood                   c Cremer b Raza           5   
S. Dowrich                     lbw b Chisoro             103 
J. Holder                      b Chisoro                 110 
K. Roach                       lbw b Chisoro             0   
S. Gabriel                     not out                   5   
Extras                         (b-3 lb-3 nb-1)           7   
Total                          (all out, 178.2 overs)    448 
Fall of wickets: 1-76 K. Brathwaite,2-131 D. Bishoo,3-135 K. Hope,4-163 K. Powell,5-219 R. Chase,6-225 J. Blackwood,7-230 S. Hope,8-442 S. Dowrich,9-443 J. Holder,10-448 K. Roach
Bowling                   
C. Mpofu                       28 - 10 - 55 - 1              
S. Mire                        5 - 2 - 5 - 0(nb-1)           
G. Cremer                      52 - 8 - 161 - 1              
S. Raza                        48 - 12 - 99 - 5              
T. Chisoro                     41.2 - 9 - 113 - 3            
H. Masakadza                   4 - 1 - 9 - 0                 
Zimbabwe 2nd innings      
H. Masakadza                   b Roach                   5   
S. Mire                        lbw b Roach               0   
C. Ervine                      b Bishoo                  22  
B. Taylor                      lbw b Gabriel             10  
P. Moor                        not out                   39  
S. Raza                        not out                   58  
Extras                         (b-1 lb-5)                6   
Total                          (for 4 wickets, 67 overs) 140 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 H. Masakadza,2-8 S. Mire,3-23 B. Taylor,4-46 C. Ervine
To bat: M. Waller, R. Chakabva, G. Cremer, T. Chisoro, C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     13 - 6 - 16 - 1               
K. Roach                       12 - 7 - 14 - 2               
K. Brathwaite                  9 - 1 - 19 - 0                
J. Holder                      12 - 2 - 29 - 0               
D. Bishoo                      13 - 3 - 38 - 1               
R. Chase                       2 - 0 - 7 - 0                 
J. Blackwood                   6 - 3 - 11 - 0                
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Umpire: Simon Fry                                            
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                      
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
