UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
November 2, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Thursday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe    1st innings 326 (H. Masakadza 147, S. Raza 80, P. Moor 52)                  
West Indies 1st innings 448 (J. Holder 110, S. Dowrich 103, K. Powell 90; S. Raza 5-99) 
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 140-4)
H. Masakadza                   b Roach                    5   
S. Mire                        lbw b Roach                0   
C. Ervine                      b Bishoo                   22  
B. Taylor                      lbw b Gabriel              10  
P. Moor                        c S. Hope b Gabriel        42  
S. Raza                        b Holder                   89  
M. Waller                      c Blackwood b Bishoo       15  
R. Chakabva                    not out                    71  
G. Cremer                      not out                    28  
Extras                         (b-10 lb-8 nb-1)           19  
Total                          (for 7 wickets, 144 overs) 301 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 H. Masakadza,2-8 S. Mire,3-23 B. Taylor,4-46 C. Ervine,5-144 P. Moor,6-172 M. Waller,7-210 S. Raza
Did not bat: T. Chisoro, C. Mpofu
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     21 - 7 - 34 - 2(nb-1)          
K. Roach                       22 - 10 - 37 - 2               
K. Brathwaite                  17 - 2 - 44 - 0                
J. Holder                      22 - 7 - 42 - 1                
D. Bishoo                      34 - 7 - 74 - 2                
R. Chase                       17 - 3 - 31 - 0                
J. Blackwood                   10 - 4 - 21 - 0                
K. Powell                      1 - 1 - 0 - 0                  
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
Umpire: Simon Fry                                             
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                       
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                
Result: Draw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
