UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
#Cricket News
November 20, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Kolkata, India 
India     1st innings 172 (C. Pujara 52; S. Lakmal 4-26)                                                 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (R. Herath 67, A. Mathews 52, L. Thirimanne 51; B. Kumar 4-88, M. Shami 4-100) 
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-1)
L. Rahul                      b Lakmal                             79  
S. Dhawan                     c Dickwella b Shanaka                94  
C. Pujara                     c D. Perera b Lakmal                 22  
V. Kohli                      not out                              104 
A. Rahane                     lbw b Lakmal                         0   
R. Jadeja                     c Thirimanne b D. Perera             9   
R. Ashwin                     b Shanaka                            7   
W. Saha                       c Samarawickrama b Shanaka           5   
B. Kumar                      c D. Perera b Gamage                 8   
M. Shami                      not out                              12  
Extras                        (b-7 lb-1 nb-1 w-3)                  12  
Total                         (for 8 wickets declared, 88.4 overs) 352 
Fall of wickets: 1-166 S. Dhawan,2-192 L. Rahul,3-213 C. Pujara,4-213 A. Rahane,5-249 R. Jadeja,6-269 R. Ashwin,7-281 W. Saha,8-321 B. Kumar
Did not bat: U. Yadav
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                24.4 - 4 - 93 - 3(w-1)                   
Lahiru Gamage                 23 - 2 - 97 - 1(nb-1)                    
Dasun Shanaka                 22 - 1 - 76 - 3(w-2)                     
Dilruwan Perera               13 - 2 - 49 - 1                          
Rangana Herath                6 - 1 - 29 - 0                           
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 231 runs)
Sadeera Samarawickrama        b B. Kumar                           0   
Dimuth Karunaratne            b Shami                              1   
Lahiru Thirimanne             c Rahane b B. Kumar                  7   
Angelo Mathews                lbw b U. Yadav                       12  
Dinesh Chandimal              b Shami                              20  
Niroshan Dickwella            lbw b B. Kumar                       27  
Dasun Shanaka                 not out                              6   
Dilruwan Perera               b B. Kumar                           0   
Rangana Herath                not out                              0   
Extras                        (lb-1 nb-1)                          2   
Total                         (for 7 wickets, 26.3 overs)          75  
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-14 L. Thirimanne,4-22 A. Mathews,5-69 D. Chandimal,6-69 N. Dickwella,7-75 D. Perera
Did not bat: S. Lakmal, L. Gamage
Bowling                  
B. Kumar                      11 - 8 - 8 - 4                           
M. Shami                      9.3 - 4 - 34 - 2(nb-1)                   
U. Yadav                      5 - 0 - 25 - 1                           
R. Jadeja                     1 - 0 - 7 - 0                            
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                          
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                                    
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                                 
Match referee: David Boon                                              
Result: Draw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
