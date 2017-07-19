FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Cricket: Sri Lanka paceman Eranga cleared to bowl after ban
July 19, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 22 days ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka paceman Eranga cleared to bowl after ban

1 Min Read

Britain Cricket - Sri Lanka Nets - Lord's - 7/6/16 Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic/Files

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Shaminda Eranga's bowling action was found to be legal and the paceman has been cleared to resume playing for Sri Lanka more than a year after he was banned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Eranga was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street in May 2016 and was barred from bowling in international matches when his action was found to be illegal following an independent assessment.

"Eranga underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action... with the assessment concluding that the amount of elbow extension in his standard deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted," the governing body said.

Eranga's ban was announced a few hours after he was taken to hospital for heart tests when he reported feeling discomfort while batting during a one-day international against Ireland.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien

