FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka drop Mendis, Silva for India cricket tests
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2017 / 5:01 AM / a day ago

Sri Lanka drop Mendis, Silva for India cricket tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka have dropped batsmen Kusal Mendis and Kaushal Silva from the squad for the three-test series in India, starting next week, while fit-again all-rounder Angelo Mathews has returned from injury.

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Third One Day International Match - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 27, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by India's Jasprit Bumrah. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Seamer Nuwan Pradeep was also omitted from the side that beat Pakistan 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates with all-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka drafted into the 15-man squad for the series against the world’s top-ranked test team.

Widely regarded as Sri Lanka’s future batting mainstay in the longest format, Mendis totalled just 58 in four innings against Pakistan. Silva also had an underwhelming series and managed 67 runs in the two tests.

Former captain Mathews missed the series against Pakistan with a calf strain and will add some experience and solidity to the middle order against India, who blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the away series earlier this year.

Kolkata’s Eden Garden will hosts the opening match of the three-test series which will be followed by three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 matches between the neighbours.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.