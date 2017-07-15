FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Captain Cremer helps Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Hopes for gene therapy rise despite tiny sales in Europe
Science
Hopes for gene therapy rise despite tiny sales in Europe
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
Asia
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 24 days ago

Captain Cremer helps Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka

2 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Captain Graeme Cremer picked up three wickets with his leg spin to help Zimbabwe reduce hosts Sri Lanka to 293 for seven at the end of the second day in their one-off test at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 63 runs in their first innings after the touring side were all out for 356, having resumed the second morning on 344 for eight.

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Rangana Herath added to his overnight haul of four wickets to pick up five for 116, his 30th five-wicket haul in tests.

Craig Ervine could add only nine runs to his overnight score of unbeaten 151 before he was the last man out for Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga hit a fluent 71 before he was run out while backing up too far at the non-striker's end. Tharanga and fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne compiled an opening stand of 84 for Sri Lanka.

Leading Sri Lanka for the first time in tests, Dinesh Chandimal scored 55 and added 96 for the fourth wicket with former skipper Angelo Mathews, who made 41.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.