FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Cricket News
February 10, 2018 / 11:21 AM / a day ago

Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 3 between Australia and England on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia

Australia win by 7 wickets

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy     c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson        8
 Alex Hales    c Aaron Finch b Billy Stanlake        3
 Dawid Malan   Run Out David Warner                 10
 James Vince   b Andrew Tye                         21
 Jos Buttler   c Ashton Agar b Kane Richardson      46
 Sam Billings  c David Warner b Billy Stanlake      29
 David Willey  c David Warner b Kane Richardson     10
 Chris Jordan  Not Out                               1
 Extras        2b 0lb 0nb 0pen 7w                    9
 Total         (20.0 overs)                      137-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Hales, 2-16 Roy, 3-34 Malan, 4-70 Vince, 5-113 Billings, 6-133 Willey, 7-137 Buttler
Did Not Bat : Dawson, Rashid, Curran

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Kane Richardson   4   0  33   3  8.25  2w
 Billy Stanlake    4   0  28   2  7.00  2w
 Marcus Stoinis    4   0  18   0  4.50
 Andrew Tye        4   0  29   1  7.25  3w
 Ashton Agar       4   0  27   0  6.75

 ..................................................
 Australia  1st innings
 David Warner   c Jos Buttler b David Willey      2
 D'Arcy Short   Not Out                          36
 Chris Lynn     c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan     31
 Glenn Maxwell  c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan     39
 Aaron Finch    Not Out                          20
 Extras         0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 8w               10
 Total          (14.3 overs)                  138-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Warner, 2-51 Lynn, 3-116 Maxwell
Did Not Bat : Stoinis, Carey, Agar, Tye, Richardson, Stanlake

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 David Willey  3.3   0  30   1   8.57  1w
 Tom Curran      2   0  23   0  11.50  1w
 Chris Jordan    3   0  26   2   8.67  1w
 Adil Rashid     4   0  34   0   8.50  1w
 Liam Dawson     2   0  23   0  11.50

 ................................
 Umpire         Christopher Brown
 Umpire         Sam Nogajski
 Video          Simon Fry
 Match Referee  Javagal Srinath
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.