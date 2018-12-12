Sports News
Factbox: Australia v India - second test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test of the four-match series between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Perth Stadium - Capacity: 60,000

WHEN?

Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1020 local time (0220 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Perth (WACA ground)

Matches: 4

Australia wins: 3

India wins: 1

YEAR      WINNER        MARGIN   

1977      Australia     2 wickets

1992      Australia     300 runs

2008      India         72 runs

2012      Australia     innings and 37 runs

SERIES

First test (Adelaide): 

India won by 31 runs.

Third test:

Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth test:

Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

