Factbox: Australia v India - second test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test of the four-match series between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Perth Stadium - Capacity: 60,000

WHEN?

Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1020 local time (0220 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Perth (WACA ground)

Matches: 4

Australia wins: 3

India wins: 1

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1977 Australia 2 wickets

1992 Australia 300 runs

2008 India 72 runs

2012 Australia innings and 37 runs

SERIES

First test (Adelaide):

India won by 31 runs.

Third test:

Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth test:

Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground