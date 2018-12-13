Factbox: Australia versus India - second test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test of the four-match series between Australia and India:
Perth Stadium - Capacity: 60,000
Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1020 local time (0220 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
Coach: Justin Langer
INDIA (World ranking: first)
(From) Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
Previous Australia v India tests in Perth (WACA ground)
Matches: 4
Australia wins: 3
India wins: 1
1977 Australia 2 wickets
1992 Australia 300 runs
2008 India 72 runs
2012 Australia innings and 37 runs
First test (Adelaide):
India won by 31 runs.
Third test:
Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fourth test:
Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground
