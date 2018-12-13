Sports News
Factbox: Australia versus India - second test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test of the four-match series between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Perth Stadium - Capacity: 60,000

WHEN?

Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1020 local time (0220 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

(From) Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Perth (WACA ground)

Matches: 4

Australia wins: 3

India wins: 1

YEAR      WINNER        MARGIN   

1977      Australia     2 wickets

1992      Australia     300 runs

2008      India         72 runs

2012      Australia     innings and 37 runs

SERIES

First test (Adelaide): 

India won by 31 runs.

Third test:

Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth test:

Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
