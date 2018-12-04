FACTBOX: Cricket-Australia v India - first test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the first test match between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 50,000

WHEN?

Dec. 6-10. Play starts at 10:30am local time (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

Squad - Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Nigel Llong (England)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Adelaide

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 7

India wins: 1

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1948 Australia inns & 16 runs

1967 Australia 146 runs

1978 Australia 47 runs

1981 match drawn

1985 match drawn

1992 Australia 38 runs

1999 Australia 285 runs

2003 India 4 wickets

2008 match drawn

2012 Australia 298 runs

2014 Australia 48 runs

SERIES

Second test:

Dec. 14-18 10:20 a.m. (0220) - Perth Stadium

Third test:

Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth test:

Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground