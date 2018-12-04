FACTBOX: Cricket-Australia v India - first test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the first test match between Australia and India:
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 50,000
Dec. 6-10. Play starts at 10:30am local time (0000 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad - Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.
Coach: Justin Langer
INDIA (World ranking: first)
Squad - Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Nigel Llong (England)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
Previous Australia v India tests in Adelaide
Matches: 11
Australia wins: 7
India wins: 1
1948 Australia inns & 16 runs
1967 Australia 146 runs
1978 Australia 47 runs
1981 match drawn
1985 match drawn
1992 Australia 38 runs
1999 Australia 285 runs
2003 India 4 wickets
2008 match drawn
2012 Australia 298 runs
2014 Australia 48 runs
Second test:
Dec. 14-18 10:20 a.m. (0220) - Perth Stadium
Third test:
Dec. 26-30 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fourth test:
Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground
