Cricket: India claim first test series triumph in Australia after Sydney draw

SYDNEY (Reuters) - India won a test series in Australia for the first time when the rain-disrupted fourth match petered out in a draw with no play possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Wins in Adelaide and Melbourne had given Virat Kohli’s side a 2-1 lead going into the final test and a draw was enough to secure a breakthrough that had eluded all previous Indian touring parties for 71 years.

The draw looked assured after India scored 622 for seven declared in their first innings. Australia were forced to follow-on after being dismissed for 300 and made six without loss in their second innings.

Wet weather forced an early finish on day three and allowed less than two hours play on day four, before washing out the final day on Monday.