Cricket: Australia bowled out for 235, India lead by 15 runs

Australia's batsman Travis Head (C) plays a shot on day two of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 7, 2018. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Australia were bowled out for 235 before lunch on day three of the series-opening test on Saturday, leaving India with a 15-run first innings lead.

Australia resumed on 191 for seven and lost their last three wickets for the addition of 44 runs.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls at the end of a rain-interrupted session.

Mitchell Starc was earlier caught behind off the bowling of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his team’s best figures of 3-47.