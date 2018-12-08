Sports News
December 8, 2018 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cricket: Australia bowled out for 235, India lead by 15 runs

1 Min Read

Australia's batsman Travis Head (C) plays a shot on day two of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 7, 2018. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Australia were bowled out for 235 before lunch on day three of the series-opening test on Saturday, leaving India with a 15-run first innings lead.

Australia resumed on 191 for seven and lost their last three wickets for the addition of 44 runs.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls at the end of a rain-interrupted session.

Mitchell Starc was earlier caught behind off the bowling of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his team’s best figures of 3-47.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.