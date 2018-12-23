Factbox: Australia v India - Third test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the third test of the four-match series between Australia and India.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Cricket - Australia v England Fourth Test - 3 Mobile Ashes Test Series 2006-07 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - 26/12/06 General view of the MCG. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien Livepic

WHERE?

Melbourne Cricket Ground - Capacity: 100,000

WHEN?

Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Ian Gould (England), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Melbourne

Matches: 12

Australia wins: 8

India wins: 2

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1948 Australia 233 runs

1948 Australia inns and 177 runs

1968 Australia inns and 4 runs

1978 India 222 runs

1981 India 59 runs

1985 match drawn

1991 Australia 8 wickets

1999 Australia 180 runs

2003 Australia 9 wickets

2007 Australia 337 runs

2011 Australia 122 runs

2014 match drawn

SERIES

First test (Adelaide)

India won by 31 runs.

Second test (Perth)

Australia won by 146 runs.

Fourth test:

Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground