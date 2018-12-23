Factbox: Australia v India - Third test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the third test of the four-match series between Australia and India.
Melbourne Cricket Ground - Capacity: 100,000
Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.
Coach: Justin Langer
INDIA (World ranking: first)
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Umpires: Ian Gould (England), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
Previous Australia v India tests in Melbourne
Matches: 12
Australia wins: 8
India wins: 2
1948 Australia 233 runs
1948 Australia inns and 177 runs
1968 Australia inns and 4 runs
1978 India 222 runs
1981 India 59 runs
1985 match drawn
1991 Australia 8 wickets
1999 Australia 180 runs
2003 Australia 9 wickets
2007 Australia 337 runs
2011 Australia 122 runs
2014 match drawn
First test (Adelaide)
India won by 31 runs.
Second test (Perth)
Australia won by 146 runs.
Fourth test:
Jan. 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground
