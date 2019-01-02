FACTBOX: Cricket-Australia v India - Fourth test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the final test of the four-match series between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 48,000

WHEN?

Jan. 3-7. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - Tim Paine (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: first)

Squad - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Ian Gould (England)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests in Sydney

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 5

India wins: 1

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1947 match drawn

1968 Australia 144 runs

1978 India inns & 2 runs

1981 Australia inns & 4 runs

1986 match drawn

1992 match drawn

2000 Australia inns & 141 runs

2004 match drawn

2008 Australia 122 runs

2012 Australia inns & 68 runs

2015 match drawn

SERIES

First test (Adelaide)

India won by 31 runs.

Second test (Perth)

Australia won by 146 runs.

Third test (Melbourne)

India won by 137 runs.