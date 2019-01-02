FACTBOX: Cricket-Australia v India - Fourth test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the final test of the four-match series between Australia and India:
Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 48,000
Jan. 3-7. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad - Tim Paine (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc
Coach: Justin Langer
INDIA (World ranking: first)
Squad - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Ian Gould (England)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
Previous Australia v India tests in Sydney
Matches: 11
Australia wins: 5
India wins: 1
1947 match drawn
1968 Australia 144 runs
1978 India inns & 2 runs
1981 Australia inns & 4 runs
1986 match drawn
1992 match drawn
2000 Australia inns & 141 runs
2004 match drawn
2008 Australia 122 runs
2012 Australia inns & 68 runs
2015 match drawn
First test (Adelaide)
India won by 31 runs.
Second test (Perth)
Australia won by 146 runs.
Third test (Melbourne)
India won by 137 runs.
