Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0.

Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings, having been called to follow on by Tim Paine’s side.

Nathan Lyon finished with innings best figures of 5-69.

Australia won the first test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.