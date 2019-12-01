Starc strikes twice as Azam misses out on ton

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc struck twice in two balls to leave Pakistan 213 for eight at tea on day three of the second test at Adelaide Oval, still 177 runs short of making the hosts bat again.

Yasir Shah survived to raise a defiant maiden half-century and was 66 not out, with tail-ender Mohammad Abbas on one run on a chilly, overcast afternoon.

Babar Azam and Yasir had resumed on 96 for six in reply to Australia’s declared first innings total of 598 for three.

They frustrated Australia’s bowlers for most of the session but Starc broke their 105-run partnership at the start of a new spell, having Azam caught behind for 97.

The middle order batsman had played with admirable discipline to reach the cusp of a second successive century following his 104 in Brisbane.

However, he was out playing away from his body, trying to thrash the left-armer through the covers.

Starc dismissed Shaheen Afridi lbw on the next delivery with a sizzling yorker, and the tail-ender threw away a referral which confirmed he was trapped plumb in front.

Abbas came in to survive a furious hat-trick ball, with a leading edge falling safely.

Australia’s hopes of rattling through the tail were hurt by some sloppy fielding, with part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne putting down a simple caught-and-bowled chance when Yasir was on 43.