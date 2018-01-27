Cricket: Bangladesh skipper Shakib out of first Sri Lanka test

(Reuters) - Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who regained captaincy of the country’s test team in December, will miss the first test against Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 31 due to an injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Shakib injured his left little finger during the final of the Rocket Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, which Sri Lanka won by 79 runs.

“He has been assessed by a cosmetic surgeon and necessary repairs have been done,” Debashis Chowdhury, the BCB’s senior physician, said in a statement.

“The affected finger will have to be immobilized for at least a week before further assessment is made which means he is out of the first test in Chittagong.”

Shakib replaced Mushfiqur Rahim as test captain in December after previously leading the team for nine tests from 2009 to 2011.

The second match of the two-test against Sri Lanka starts on Feb. 8 in Dhaka.