Bangladesh lose opener Tamim to thigh injury
October 4, 2017 / 3:42 PM / in 13 days

Bangladesh lose opener Tamim to thigh injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Cricket - Bangladesh Nets - Edgbaston - June 13, 2017 Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic/Files

BLOEMFONTEIN (Reuters) - Bangladesh have lost their opener Tamim Iqbal to injury ahead of Friday’s second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, officials said on Wednesday.

He is suffering from a thigh muscle tear and could be out for a month, jeopardising his participation in three One Day Internationals against South Africa which follow the two-match test series.

Tamim is to stay with the squad in South Africa for rehabilitation.

Bangladesh are already without another of their leading batsmen, Shakib Al Hassan, who asked to skip the tour to rest because of exhaustion.

South Africa won the first test in Potchefstroom by 333 runs on Monday.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Keith Weir

