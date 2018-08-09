FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cricket: Rain washes out opening day of Lords test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rain completely washed out the first day of the second test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lord’s, London, Britain - August 9, 2018 Umpires walk on the pitch during a rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 31-run victory at Edgbaston.

Steady rain forced the covers to be on all day and although a spell of dry weather in mid-afternoon raised hopes of some play, the bad weather returned to ensure a frustrating day for both teams.

There has been no toss and neither side has named a team.

Twenty-year-old batsman Ollie Pope is expected to be given his England debut at number four after replacing Dawid Malan in the squad.

Thursday was the first time a full day’s play has been lost at Lord’s since the opening day of the first test against Pakistan in 2001.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by William Maclean and Pritha Sarkar

