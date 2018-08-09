Cricket: Rain washes out opening day of Lords test

LONDON (Reuters) - Rain completely washed out the first day of the second test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lord’s, London, Britain - August 9, 2018 Umpires walk on the pitch during a rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 31-run victory at Edgbaston.

Steady rain forced the covers to be on all day and although a spell of dry weather in mid-afternoon raised hopes of some play, the bad weather returned to ensure a frustrating day for both teams.

There has been no toss and neither side has named a team.

Twenty-year-old batsman Ollie Pope is expected to be given his England debut at number four after replacing Dawid Malan in the squad.

Thursday was the first time a full day’s play has been lost at Lord’s since the opening day of the first test against Pakistan in 2001.

Slideshow (4 Images)