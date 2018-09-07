FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports News
September 7, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cricket: Departing Cook denied farewell century

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Alastair Cook was denied a dream century in his farewell test as the England opener was dismissed for 71 on the first day of the fifth test against India at the Oval on Friday.

Cricket - England v India - Fifth Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 7, 2018 England's Alastair Cook looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The 33-year-old, England’s record test run scorer, made light of a poor summer with a gritty knock that appeared to be taking him towards a 33rd test century.

But after being dropped on 37 his luck ran out when he played on to Jasprit Bumrah.

Former skipper Cook was given a huge ovation as he trudged off. He could still get a chance to post another century in the second innings.

England were 134-4 in the day’s final session after skipper Joe Root was dismissed for a duck three balls after Cook’s exit and Jonny Bairstow followed without scoring soon after.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editnig by Toby Davis

