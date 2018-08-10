Cricket: England put India in to bat as tourists opt for twin spin

LONDON (Reuters) - After the opening day of the second test was washed out, England captain Joe Root won the delayed toss and put India in to bat at Lord’s on Friday.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lord’s, London, Britain - August 10, 2018 India's Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and team mates come out for the warm up before the start of play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Both teams made changes from the first test, won by England, with India making two changes from Edgbaston and opting for a twin spin bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for seamer Umesh Yadav, joining off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the slow bowling department.

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was brought in for Shikhar Dhawan with KL Rahul expected to move up the order to open the batting.

As expected England gave a test debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Ollie Pope, who has only 15 first-class matches under his belt but takes the place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Paceman Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes, who is attending a court hearing in Bristol this week, meaning Moeen Ali misses out again.