Cricket: India pile up lead as England lose Bairstow to injury

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) - India were in firm control of the third test against England as they advanced to 194 for two at lunch on the third day, building up a commanding lead of 362.

Cricket - England v India - Third Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 20, 2018 India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field for the lunch interval Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a further blow with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow having to leave the ground for an X-ray on his left-hand.

Captain Virat Kohli was on 54 and Cheteshwar Pujara reached 56 as India added 70 runs without loss in the morning session at Trent Bridge.

The nearest England came to a breakthrough was when Jos Buttler dropped Pujara off James Anderson when the batsman was on 19.

Bairstow, a key part of England’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery.

Buttler took over the gloves and having kept wicket in 15 previous tests for England, he offers a good replacement option. However, with a big effort needed in their second innings, England can ill-afford to lose the contribution of Bairstow.

