Cricket: Rain disrupts Lord's test again as India struggle

LONDON (Reuters) - India lost three early wickets in their first innings of the second test against England at Lord’s but rain again restricted play on Friday.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lord’s, London, Britain - August 10, 2018 England's Joe Root celebrates with Ollie Pope after the run out of India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

India were struggling on 15 for three when heavy rain disrupted play for the third time on Friday after the entire first day of the test was lost to the wet weather.

England lead the series 1-0 after their victory at Edgbaston and opening bowler James Anderson had got them off to a good start, when play eventually began, clean bowling opener Murali Vijay before removing KL Rahul, who was caught behind by keeper Jonny Bairstow.

After a rain delay, Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by debutant Ollie Pope and a downpour followed immediately with skipper Virat Kohli the unbeaten batsman on three.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lord’s, London, Britain - August 10, 2018 England's Ollie Pope runs out India's Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England captain Joe Root had won the delayed toss and put India in to bat.

Both teams made changes from the first test, won by England, with India making two changes from Edgbaston and opting for a twin spin bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for seamer Umesh Yadav, joining off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the slow bowling department.

Batsman Pujara was brought in for Shikhar Dhawan.

As expected England gave a test debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Pope, who has only 15 first-class matches under his belt but takes the place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Paceman Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes, who is the subject of a criminal trial in Bristol this week, meaning Moeen Ali missed out again.