Cricket: Pakistan eye famous win as England falter

LONDON (Reuters) - England stumbled limply to 37 for two at lunch on the third day of the first test at Lord’s on Saturday to leave Pakistan scenting a famous victory.

Cricket - England vs Pakistan - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - May 26, 2018 Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of England's Alastair Cook Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The touring side, 179 runs ahead on first innings, struck twice to dismiss openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman and leave England facing their first defeat in a May test at the home of cricket.

Cook, who top-scored with 70 on Thursday, was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for one and Stoneman, under severe pressure for his place, made a scratchy nine before he was bowled by leg-spinner Shadab Khan with a ball that kept low.

England captain Joe Root survived to reach a painstaking 22 not out at the interval with Dawid Malan on nought.

They and the England middle order will need to bat well in warm sunshine to take the match into a fourth day and avoid going 1-0 down in the two-match series.

Pakistan earlier added 13 runs to their overnight score to finish on 363, Mohammad Amir ending on 24 not out after Abbas was caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Mark Wood for five.

Babar Azam retired hurt on Friday and will play no further part in the series after sustaining a fractured wrist.

