Elgar leads South African resistance

Cricket - England vs South Africa - First Test - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa captain Dean Elgar led his side to 96 for two in reply to England's 458 at tea on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

Elgar moved on to 54 not out as England dismissed Heino Kuhn (one) and Hashim Amla (29) during an attritional afternoon session at a sun-drenched home of cricket.

England captain Joe Root was out for 190 before Moeen Ali (87) and Stuart Broad (57 not out) lifted the hosts to a commanding first-innings total to take control of the match.

Root, resuming on 184 in his first match as skipper, nibbled at a delivery from Morne Morkel and nicked a catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, but the 26-year-old right-hander received a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

Morkel trapped Liam Dawson lbw for nought two balls later, bringing Broad to the crease and the fast bowler immediately went on the attack in a rapid partnership of 46 with Moeen.

Cricket - England vs South Africa - First Test - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 England's Ben Stokes in action as South Africa's Dean Elgar (L) looks on Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Moeen was bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 87 and Mark Wood lasted two balls before he was lbw to the right-arm fast bowler.

Broad was joined by James Anderson and the pair entertained the crowd royally with a stroke-laden partnership of 45, Broad clubbing two sixes and Anderson one before the latter was caught by De Kock off Morkel for 12.

Cricket - England vs South Africa - First Test - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 England's Joe Root looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Broad was left unbeaten on 57 off 47 balls, including eight fours. Morkel was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with figures of 4-115.

Broad had Kuhn, on debut, caught at first slip by Alastair Cook shortly after lunch before Elgar and Amla shared a careful second-wicket partnership of 72.

Elgar struck eight crisp fours to reach his half-century and Amla looked intent on another big score for his country when he played across a ball from spinner Moeen which turned slightly to trap the batsman lbw.

JP Duminy was eight not out at the interval.