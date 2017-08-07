FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 days ago

Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win

1 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Fourth Test - Manchester, Britain - August 7, 2017 South Africa’s Morne Morkel is congratulated by Faf du Plessis after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - South African paceman Morne Morkel finished off England's second innings, picking up the final two wickets swiftly on Monday to leave his team with a daunting target of 380 to win.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Morkel removed Stuart Broad, caught at cover, and Jimmy Anderson caught at short-leg, as England ended their second innings on 243.

The seamer ended with figures of 4-41, while England's Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 75 after an enterprising evening session on Sunday.

South Africa's response was initially delayed by the arrival of rain at Old Trafford.

England lead the four test series 2-1 as they seek their first home series win over South Africa since 1998.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.