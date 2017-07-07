Cricket-Root falls for 190, Broad flays rapid 50

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root fell for 190 before a sparkling fifty from Stuart Broad lifted England to 458 all out on the second day of the first test against South Africa at Lord's on Friday.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Heino Kuhn safely negotiated four overs before lunch to take South Africa to 10 for no wicket in reply.

Root, resuming on 184 in his first match as skipper, nibbled at a delivery from Morne Morkel and nicked a catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock but the 26-year-old right-hander received a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

Morkel trapped Liam Dawson lbw for nought two balls later, bringing Broad to the crease and the fast bowler immediately went on the attack in a rapid partnership of 46 with Moeen Ali.

Moeen was bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 87 and Mark Wood lasted two balls before he was lbw to the right-arm fast bowler.

Broad was joined by James Anderson and the pair entertained the crowd royally with a stroke-laden partnership of 45, Broad clubbing two sixes and Anderson one before the latter was caught by De Kock off Morkel for 12.

Broad was left unbeaten on 57 off 47 balls, including eight fours. Morkel was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with figures of 4-115.