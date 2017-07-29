FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philander out of hospital, available to bat in third test
July 29, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 11 days ago

Philander out of hospital, available to bat in third test

1 Min Read

Cricket - South Africa Nets - Nottingham, Britain - July 13, 2017 South Africa's Vernon Philander during nets Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - All-rounder Vernon Philander was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning will bat on day three of the third test against England at the Oval, Cricket South Africa said.

The 32-year-old came down with a viral infection ahead of the match and left the field during Friday's play as the stomach ailment got worse.

The Proteas head into the third day in a heap of trouble at 126 for eight, still 28 runs away from avoiding the follow-on.

Temba Bavuma (34) and Morne Morkel (2) were at the crease for the tourists at close of play on Friday, with Philander expected to bat at number 11.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

