8 days ago
Cricket: England bat after winning toss in fourth test
August 4, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 8 days ago

Cricket: England bat after winning toss in fourth test

2 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Fourth Test - Manchester, Britain - August 4, 2017 England’s James Anderson and Chairman of Lancashire CCC, David Hodgkiss pose for a photograph after having an end named after him at Old Trafford Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the fourth and final test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

England lead 2-1 after a convincing win in the third test at the Oval and are hoping for a first series win at home to the South Africans since 1998.

Play was due to start on time in blustery conditions, rain in Manchester this week having left the outfield damp.

England kept the same side that won at the Oval but South Africa had to do without pacemen Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both suffering from injuries.

Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier were the replacements.

"It looks a good wicket and we've had some success batting first, so hopefully we'll make a good score," Root said.

Teams

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Morne Morkel

Reporting by Steve Tongue

