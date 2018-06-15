Cricket: India crush debutants Afghanistan in one-off test

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India raced to a dominant victory over test debutants Afghanistan after the hosts’ blistering bowling attack helped them beat the visitors by an innings and 262 runs in the one-off match on Friday.

India, positioned atop the ICC rankings, enforced a follow-on against Afghanistan after the tourists were skittled out for a paltry 109 in their first innings.

Afghanistan’s batting order crumbled again in the follow-on innings with spinner Ravindra Jadeja claiming four wickets and conceding just 17 runs as the visitors were bowled out for 103, losing all 20 wickets on day two.

“The seamers set the tone and I was just bowling in my areas... today’s wicket was very flat and I was not getting turn. Me and Ashwin were talking about restricting them. We just looked to keep it simple,” Jadeja said.

Hashmatullah Shahidi was Afghanistan’s top-scorer with 36 runs in the second innings as he and captain Asghar Stanikzai offered a little resistance in the follow-on but to no avail.

“Before we had not played a test match... We were surprised with the match ending in two days because our team is good. Disappointed with the batting, but it is good for the future. We have a lot of time... to work on our weakness,” Stanikzai said.

Earlier in the day, India posted a strong 474 after Pandya scored his third half-century to build on the solid foundation laid by opening day centurions Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan.

Afghanistan got off to a quick start before Indian pacemen Umesh Yadav, who notched his 100th test wicket, and Ishant Sharma sent the Afghan top order packing.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin then claimed 4-27 as the visitors collapsed under the pressure.