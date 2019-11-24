Sports News
India beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to sweep series

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) - India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final test on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep, winning their maiden day-night test inside three days at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136 before they declared their first innings on 347-9.

Bangladesh, all out for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second.

Mushfiqur Rahim (74) topscored for the tourists, while Umesh Yadav (5-53) was pick of the Indian bowlers.

India had triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore.

