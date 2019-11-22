Sports News
Cricket: India exploit Bangladesh's pink chink to be on top in Kolkata

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) - Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge of their maiden day-night test against Bangladesh at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday.

Armed with the pink ball, India’s pace trio bundled out the tourists for 106 in front of a sellout crowd which also included Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The hosts, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, then reached 35-1 at tea, looking firmly on course for their 12th consecutive home series victory.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 13, while Cheteshwar Pujara was on seven. Mayank Agarwal made 14 before Al-Amin Hossain dismissed the opener.

Indian quicks put the hosts early on top with a hostile display of seam bowling after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque opted to bat, a decision he promptly regretted.

After the lull of the first six overs, Ishant (5-22) drew first blood, trapping the out-of-form Imrul Kayes lbw for four.

Ishant’s new-ball partner Umesh Yadav (3-29) dismissed Mominul and Mohammad Mithun in the same over to trigger a spectacular batting collapse that Bangladesh could never recover from.

Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with 29, which included five boundaries. Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami snorter.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz came on as concussion substitute and Mithun replaced Liton behind the stumps when India came out to bat.

