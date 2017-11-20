FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: India set Sri Lanka 231 for win after Kohli hundred
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2017 / 8:34 AM / a day ago

Cricket: India set Sri Lanka 231 for win after Kohli hundred

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA (Reuters) - India declared their second innings on 352 for eight, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231 in a little more than a session to post their maiden victory on the fifth and final day of the opening test on Monday.

India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 104 for his 18th test hundred and immediately declared half an hour before tea after hitting a six to get to three figures.

Suranga Lakmal was the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowlers and picked up 3-93 after his four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.