Cricket-Sri Lanka force draw in Delhi, India win series 1-0
#Cricket News
December 6, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Sri Lanka force draw in Delhi, India win series 1-0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India won the three-test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after the final test between the neighbours ended in a draw at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 410 to level the series, Sri Lanka finished on 299-5 to secure their second draw of the series.

Dhananjaya de Silva topscored for the tourists with a defiant 119 before retiring hurt while Ravindra Jadeja (3-81) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

India’s ninth consecutive test series triumph puts them in an elite club which also includes England and Australia.

The teams will now face off in a three-match one-day series beginning in Dharamsala on Sunday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

