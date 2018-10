(Reuters) - West Indies were all out for 311 in their first innings on day two of the second and final test against India on Saturday.

Overnight batsman Roston Chase completed his fourth test century, topscoring for his side with 106.

India paceman Umesh Yadav registered a career-best 6-88 while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-85.

India won the series-opener in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs.