HYDERABAD, India (Reuters) - Hosts India named the following 12-member squad for the second and final test against West Indies beginning in Hyderabad on Friday.

India lead the series 1-0.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur