Cricket: India beat West Indies by innings and 272 runs in Rajkot

(Reuters) - India crushed West Indies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days of the first test in Rajkot to go 1-0 up in the two-match series on Saturday.

Shot out for 181 in their first innings and made to follow on, West Indies collapsed for 196 in their second in third day’s final session with Kieran Powell topscoring for them with a counter-attacking 83.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5-57) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming his first five-for in test cricket as West Indies lost 14 wickets on Saturday.

Hyderabad hosts the second and final test from Friday.